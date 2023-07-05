Another tag team has been announced for the AEW Blind Eliminator tournament.

AEW backstage interviewers RJ City and Renee Paquette drew two names at random ahead of this evening’s Dynamite. “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard from the Jericho Appreciation society will be partnering up with The Butcher.

Tonight’s Dynamite will see the tournament kick off with two opening round matches. That includes the random duo of Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland battling Darby Allin and AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy, as well as AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole taking on a yet to be announced team. Full card for Dynamite can be found here.