Mercedes Martinez explains why she prefers to wrestle for ROH rather than AEW.

The longtime industry veteran and multi-time women’s champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Cultaholic. Mercedes believes that the dream matches she could have under the Tony Khan umbrella would be a better fit on ROH rather than AEW due to the restrictions talent have on television.

There is a difference. With the AEW roster, and it’s with any big company, it’s still a chance to thrive. I still believe they haven’t reached their ‘shoot’ potential. Yeah, you have your big matches here and there, but there is no chance of matchups. Me, being there, I’m not able to wrestle someone like Jade (Cargill), I haven’t wrestled Anna Jay, I haven’t wrestled Skye Blue or Britt Baker in a singles, Kris Statlander in a singles. In the AEW division, there is so much potential there, but there’s just not enough time to have these matchups. In Ring of Honor, you can have those matchups.

Mercedes later reiterates her previous point, adding that the magic that happens on ROH is also due to talents from outside the company being able to come in for one-off dream showdown.

You can have matchups from outside of your roster. You can bring in people from the independents or from overseas. That’s where Ring of Honor is so close to home for me and why I love Ring of Honor. That’s where the magic happens, that’s where creativity happens, that’s where those dream matches are going to happen. Not to say one is better than the other, but if I had to choose which one, I will always go with Ring of Honor because that’s my home. It always has been. It’s always been the pinnacle of trying to build their division. It’s where I’m going to get those banger matches that is going to give me 10-12 minutes, compared to an AEW match where you get 5-6 minutes because you’re constrained to a TV time compared to a streaming time

You can check out the full interview with Mercedes here.

