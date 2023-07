MLW has released this week’s episode of Fusion, which includes two title matches. Check out the lineup and video link below.

-Juicy Finau and Lance Anoa’i vs. 1 Called Manders and Matthews Justice for the MLW Tag Team Titles

-Akira vs. Lince Dorado for the MLW Middleweight Championship

-Mandy Leon vs Billie Starkz

-Part two of the expose on the person behind the Bomaye Fight Club