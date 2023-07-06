Darby Allin and AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy are going to the next round of the Blind Eliminator tournament.

The duo defeated Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee in the opening match of this evening’s AEW Dynamite in Edmonton, Canada. Swerve and Lee, who are former tag champions together and now bitter rivals, could not get on the same page and kept accidentally hitting each other. The finish saw Allin trap Swerve in a cradle pin for the win. They will now go on to the next round, where the winners received a future opportunity at the AEW tag team titles. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

