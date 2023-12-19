Samoa Joe talks his future in professional wrestling.

The AEW star, who will be challenging MJF for the world championship at Worlds End later this month, spoke with Adrian Hernandez about a how much time he feels he has left to compete. The King of Television reflected on the multiple concussions he suffered in WWE and how he changed up his training to avoid further injury. He adds that he can see himself competing for a good handful of years before retiring.

I’ll probably stop well before then. I’ve been really, really fortunate. When I came off the concussion, I took two years off to really get everything back into order, and in that time too, just in the recovery process, really changed a lot around in my training and changed a lot of things around that have benefited me to a great amount health-wise. I feel good right now. As far as where the train will end, I’ll let it play out a little bit more. But I will say this, I definitely have more than a handful of good years left in me. Beyond that, I’m excited…if we are gonna out, we’re gonna go out with a bang. So it’ll be interesting to see how these next few years play out

You can check out his full interview below.

