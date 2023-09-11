AEW superstar Saraya recently joined Women’s Wrestling Talk for a conversation about her triumph at the All In pay-per-view, where she won the AEW Women’s Championship in her home country.

During the chat, Saraya spoke about how the timing of the title win was good since it was over a year since she debuted for the promotion and felt like it was organically time for her to get the belt.

A year ago, I definitely was not ready. I don’t think that would be very fair for anybody. Even if I came in straight away and won the championship straight away. From my standpoint, considering I’ve been out for five plus years and then all of a sudden I’m just like, okay, can I win a championship? Yeah, it wouldn’t be too fair, so I liked the way it started. I like the slow build into it. I was very fortunate that I got to go into a big storyline with Brett Baker. I mean she is one of the top girls of the company. The first ever signing with AEW, so yeah, I was very fortunate when it comes to that, but I liked that it took me a year to get it. So it gave me a little bit more of a build and a fight. And there were girls in between that got the championship. I felt like yeah, now was the perfect time.

Elsewhere in the interview, Saraya spoke about wanting to have a match with Trinity Fatu. You can read about that here.