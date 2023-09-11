PW Insider has an update on Matt Riddle following the WWE star’s strange encounter at JFK Airport yesterday.

According to the publication, Riddle is not in attendance for this evening’s edition of Raw, nor will he be working this coming weekend’s house show events in Idaho and Washington.

If you missed it, Riddle alleged that he was sexually assaulted and harassed during his time at JFK Airport. In a now deleted Instagram post the former U.S. Champion wrote, “Nothing like being sexually assaulted by an officer and harassed at JFK Airport. No means no, and just because I’m nice doesn’t mean yes!!! A**hole!!! I don’t know their Twitter or Instagram handles, but I took pictures. Normally, I’m nonchalant, but today was exceptionally bizarre and discomforting, with deliberate attempts to belittle and humiliate me. This ranks among my most unsettling travel experiences. Thanks NYC, for your supposed progressiveness and acceptance!”

Law enforcement sources revealed that Port Authority officers were summoned due to reports of a disorderly person disembarking from a plane, and they subsequently encountered Riddle in the terminal. Notably, an official police report was never filed, and Riddle, who exhibited apologetic behavior, was permitted to leave the scene. Nevertheless, he later posted about the alleged sexual assault on social media, which prompted an investigation.

Riddle eventually posted on social media saying that he finally left JFK and never wanted to return.