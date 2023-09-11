NWA has announced the lineup for the September 12th edition of its weekly Youtube episodic, Powerrr. Check out the full lineup below.
-Kenzie Paige vs. Samantha Starr
-Homicide & Joe Alonzo vs. Colby Corino & Kao Laxamana with Ricky Morton as the special guest referee
-Dak Draper vs. Gaagz The -Gymp vs. Zicky Dice vs. Judais
-NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3 addresses Thom Latimer
-AJ Cazana vs. Jax Dane
Tomorrow might be Taco Tuesday, but it’s also Powerrr Tuesday!!!
The newest episode of @nwa: Powerrr drops at 6:05pm EST on YouTube. Be sure to watch along and chat with everyone in the live chat!!!#NWA #NWA75 #NWAPowerrr pic.twitter.com/5kjyBolna3
