NWA has announced the lineup for the September 12th edition of its weekly Youtube episodic, Powerrr. Check out the full lineup below.

-Kenzie Paige vs. Samantha Starr

-Homicide & Joe Alonzo vs. Colby Corino & Kao Laxamana with Ricky Morton as the special guest referee

-Dak Draper vs. Gaagz The -Gymp vs. Zicky Dice vs. Judais

-NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3 addresses Thom Latimer

-AJ Cazana vs. Jax Dane