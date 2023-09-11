Good news for ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan.

The living legend posted on his personal Instagram account today announcing that he is no longer in the hospital after having emergency surgery over the weekend. Duggan’s wife, Debra, had been keeping fans updated with posts on social media.

Duggan writes:

Out of the HOSPITAL!!! Big Thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at the @glensfallshospital. You made a rough few days much easier!! Also, thanks to all of you who had a thought and a prayer for me as we went through this difficult time. Love you!

Check out his post below.