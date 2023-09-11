WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman recently joined Dr. Beau Hightower’s Youtube channel for a back adjustment, which also included the former DX and nWo member recalling the early days of his career and how he nearly joined NJPW before getting the call from WWE. Highlights from Waltman’s vist can be found below.

Reveals the conversation he had with Sgt. Slaughter about joining WWE:

Sgt. Slaughter called me, and he even said, ‘Hey, this is Sgt. Slaughter from the World Wrestling Federation.’ I figured it was him, but somehow I spaced out the part where he said World Wrestling Federation. He’s like, ‘Yeah, we’re having TV tapings the day after WrestleMania,’ and I’m still not putting two and two together. Finally, he goes, ‘Yeah, we want to bring you in,’ and finally it hits me, and I go, ‘Oh, my god!’

How NJPW was ready to hire him right when WWE made the call:

I had a tryout at WCW probably a year earlier, and it was great. It was great. I had a great match. I would have gotten hired, but they switched bosses the next day, very next day. So yeah, I wasn’t their idea, so I wasn’t coming in. So I was kind of bummed out a little bit. New Japan finally was going to bring me in. As soon as New Japan hires me, WWE calls me. So, I had a couple of different choices there.

