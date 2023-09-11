Friday’s taped post-All Out edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 385,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is up 3.49% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 372,000 viewers for the post-All In and All Out go-home show.

Rampage drew a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is up 18.18% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.11 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.13 key demo rating represents 170,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 17.24% from the 145,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.11 key demo rating represented.

Rampage ranked #12 on cable TV for Friday night, according to spoilertv.com. This is up from last week’s #17 ranking. Rampage drew the seventeenth-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the sixth-lowest key demo rating of the year, tied with five other episodes. Friday’s viewership and key demo rating were below the 2022 averages. This past Friday’s Rampage viewership was up 3.49% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was up 18.18% from the previous week.

This week’s Rampage viewership was down 10.25% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 7.14% from the previous year. The 2022 episode was the live post-All Out show.

Friday’s post-All Out edition of AEW Rampage on TNT was taped earlier in the week at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN, with full spoilers and the following line-up advertised ahead of time – fallout from All Out, Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Jay Lethal in a quarterfinals match for the Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament, a promo from Sammy Guevara, Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida and Skye Blue vs. The Bunny, Taya Valkyrie and Anna Jay, The Young Bucks vs. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker, plus ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe vs. Jeff Hardy in a quarterfinals match for the Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament, which was the main event.

Below is our 2023 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 513,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 20 Episode: 464,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 27 Episode: 458,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 3 Episode: 406,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 10 Episode: 375,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 17 Episode: 287,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped 7pm Slam Dunk episode)

February 24 Episode: 409,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

March 3 Episode: 394,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

March 10 Episode: 447,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Revolution episode)

March 17 Episode: 474,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 25 Episode: 373,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Saturday episode)

March 31 Episode: 340,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 7 Episode: 503,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

April 14 Episode: 639,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 22 Episode: 371,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Saturday episode)

April 28 Episode: 298,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped 6:30pm episode)

May 5 Episode: 294,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped 6:30pm episode)

May 13 Episode: 284,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Saturday 6:30pm episode)

May 19 Episode: 293,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped 6:30pm episode)

May 26 Episode: 436,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 2 Episode: 357,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fight Night post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 9 Episode: 291,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 16 Episode: 423,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 23 Episode: 391,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 30 Episode: 450,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Forbidden Door episode)

July 7 Episode: 368,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped 100th episode)

July 14 Episode: 310,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 21 Episode: 415,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Royal Rampage episode)

July 28 Episode: 324,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

August 4 Episode: 434,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

August 11 Episode: 398,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

August 18 Episode: 416,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fight for The Fallen episode)

August 25 Episode: 348,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fyter Fest episode)

September 1 Episode: 372,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-All In episode)

September 8 Episode: 385,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-All Out episode)

September 15 Episode:



2022 Viewership Average: 463,538 viewers per episode over 52 episodes (including 8 different timeslot episodes)

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode over 52 episodes (including 8 different timeslot episodes)

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode over 21 episodes

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode over 21 episodes

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.