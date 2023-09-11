Impact Wrestling Hall of Famers Team 3D returned to the ring at Saturday’s Impact 1000 tapings, for their first match together since December 2016. The match will air on Thursday’s Impact 1000 special episode, and you can click here for full spoilers.

While not officilly announced by Impact as of this writing, Bubba Ray Dudley (Bully Ray) and D-Von Dudley went up against The Desi Hit Squad, as revealed by D-Von. This was the first-ever match between the two teams. D-Von, who in recent years thought he might never wrestle again, took to Instagram to reflect on his in-ring return. He gave thanks to Bubba Ray, Impact producer & new Digital Media Champion Tommy Dreamer, Impact President Scott D’Amore, and the whole locker room.

“Being back in the ring again after 7 years for the 1000 episode of TNA was truly amazing. I would to thank Bubba, Tommy Dreamer, Scott F. D’Amore and the whole impact locker, for welcome me back with open arms. Everybody in the locker room was truly respectful very genuine for my come back,” he wrote.

D-Von also left the door open for another match in the future.

“I’ve said it before that this would be it, but you never know lol. Here is some video of what transpired last night . i’m a little sore, but to be expected training and off thank you fans to my family and all my friends support over the 32 year career. ……OH MY BROTHER TESTIFY!!!,” he wrote.

You can see D-Von’s full post below:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.