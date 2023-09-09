Impact Wrestling is taping their special 1000th episode tonight at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY. These will air next Thursday, September 14, and will also serve as the post-Victory Road episode. Below are live spoilers for tonight, courtesy of Cosmo Tresvant:

* Jade Chung is out to ring announce. Gia Miller and Tom Hannifan are out for commentary

* Jody Threat defeated KiLynn King in a match taped for Before The Impact. Taylor Wilde was still not with King. King apparently had her foot on the ropes but the pin was still counted

* Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champions MK Ultra (Masha Slamovich, Killer Kelly) retained over The Death Dollz (Jessicka, Courtney Rush) in a match taped for Before The Impact. Kelly was the star of the match. Towards the end she was dominated with quick tags, but then Slamovich got the hot tag for a really loud pop. Slamovich ran wild but could only get a 2 count to Rush. The challengers double teamed Slamovich until Kelly made the save and a big brawl broke out. Slamovich finished Jessicka off with the Snowplow

* Matthew Rehwoldt and David Penzer are introduced now that the Impact 1000 taping is beginning

* Alan Angels won Ultimate X in the opener for Impact 1000. The other competitors were Mike Bailey, Ace Austin, Samuray del Sol, Rich Swann, and Impact World Tag Team Champion Zachary Wentz. This was non-stop from the bell, all over the place, so many high risk moves from up top. Early on there was a big spot where multiple competitors hit moonsaults from the top of the structure to a huge pop and “this is Impact!” chant. At one point Wentz hit Sol with spray-paint. Bailey, Austin, Swann and Angels hit the ropes to go for the X symbol. Wentz knocked Austin off with spray-paint. Bailey and Angels fought it out but both fell down to the mat. Angels ended up retrieving the X but he’s just hanging, not falling to secure the win. Austin and Bailey reach Angels and there’s a struggle for the X. The X falls to the mat as do Angels, Austin and Bailey, and Angels grabs the X first to get the win

* Chris Sabin vs. Impact X-Division Champion Lio Rush was announced for later

* Crazzy Steve, Yuya Uemura, Moose and Chris Bey all won briefcases in the return of Feast or Fired. The contents of the briefcases will be revealed later – three contracts for future title shots (World, X-Division, Tag Team) and one pink slip for a release. This match also f

* Backstage Notes from the Impact 1000 Tapings, Surprises Planned for Tonight, More

* The return of Feast or Fired with competitors TBA

* The return of Ultimate X with competitors TBA, this looks to be the 50th Ultimate X in company history

* Jake Something vs. Dirty Dango

* Frankie Kazarian and Traci Brooks vs. Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards

* Impact Hall of Famers Awesome Kong and Gail Kim will come out of retirement to team with Knockouts World Champion Trinity, Jordynne Grace and a mystery partner (with Raisha Saeed) vs. Angelina Love, Deonna Purrazzo, Savannah Evans, Gisele Shaw and a mystery partner (with Velvet Sky and Jai Vidal)

* James Storm and Chris Harris of America’s Most Wanted will reunite

* Impact Hall of Famers Team 3D reunite for their first match together since August 2016 against opponents TBA

* Impact World Champion Alex Shelley defends against Impact World Tag Team Champion Trey Miguel

* Possible appearances by Shark Boy, ODB, Lance Storm and others

