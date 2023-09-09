As noted, Impact Wrestling is taping their 1000th episode tonight in White Plains, NY. Impact 1000 will air next Thursday on AXS and also serve as the post-Victory Road show.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Impact has at least “two or three” surprises planned for tonight’s tapings. There has been speculation on former Impact President Dixie Carter appearing, but as of around 6pm ET there was no sign of her.

Ultimate X was set up first inside the Westchester County Center, so it looks like the return of Ultimate X will open the tapings. We noted before how this looks to be the 50th Ultimate X in history.

The Impact 1000 Fan Celebration held this afternoon at the same venue reportedly drew very well. Word from backstage is that there was very much a celebratory atmosphere before tonight’s show as so many old faces are there for the Impact 1000 taping. There was a massive group photo taken before the arena doors opened, which should be released by the company shortly.

Impact is set to tape matches for at least two episodes tonight. These tapings will carry them to the Mid-South Mayhem tapings on Friday, September 22 and Saturday, September 23 in Memphis. Those tapings will then take the company to the Bound For Glory pay-per-view on Saturday, October 21 in Chicago.

Stay tuned for live spoilers at this link. Below is the current card for tonight’s Impact 1000 tapings:

* The return of Feast or Fired with competitors TBA

* The return of Ultimate X with competitors TBA, this looks to be the 50th Ultimate X in company history

* Jake Something vs. Dirty Dango

* Frankie Kazarian and Traci Brooks vs. Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards

* Impact Hall of Famers Awesome Kong and Gail Kim will come out of retirement to team with Knockouts World Champion Trinity, Jordynne Grace and a mystery partner (with Raisha Saeed) vs. Angelina Love, Deonna Purrazzo, Savannah Evans, Gisele Shaw and a mystery partner (with Velvet Sky and Jai Vidal)

* James Storm and Chris Harris of America’s Most Wanted will reunite

* Impact Hall of Famers Team 3D reunite for their first match together since August 2016 against opponents TBA

* Impact World Champion Alex Shelley defends against Impact World Tag Team Champion Trey Miguel

* Possible appearances by Shark Boy, ODB, Lance Storm and others

