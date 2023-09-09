CJ Perry looks to be making her AEW Collision debut appearance on tonight’s post-All Out episode.

As noted, the former Lana of WWE made her AEW debut at All Out last Sunday, right after husband Miro defeated Powerhouse Hobbs. The post-match angle saw Hobbs and Miro shake hands before Hobbs landed a cheap shot attack. “Hot & Flexible” then appeared on the big screen and out came Perry. She hit Hobbs with a steel chair, but this did nothing. Hobbs confronted Perry, which allowed Miro to hit him with a chair. Hobbs then left the ring as husband and wife faced off.

In an update, Perry took to her Instagram Stories overnight and said fans can catch her on AEW Collision. She then took to Instagram today and posted a much-talked-about teaser video for her trip to Collision.

“On my way to @aew #collision catch me tonight at 8pm on @tntdrama @aewontv,” Perry wrote with the video seen below.

AEW has not officially announced Perry for tonight’s Collision, but they did make a post about her All Out debut, seen below, and they re-posted her Instagram video. Miro has not commented on Perry’s Collision debut, and he is not currently announced for tonight’s episode, but an appearance is likely already planned to follow up on All Out.

As noted, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about Perry during the post-All Out media scrum. He said it was good to have Perry there that night and he thought she was a good surprise, but “it’s not a long-term guarantee or anything.” While Perry had teased a possible spot with AEW in interviews before All Out, it was revealed this past week that the deal for Perry’s debut was finalized in the last week or so before the pay-per-view.

Below is the updated card for tonight’s live Collision from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, along with the aforementioned Instagram video:

* CJ Perry makes follow-up appearance to AEW debut at All Out

* Bryan Danielson will speak for first time since All Out Strap Match win over Ricky Starks

* AEW World Trios Champions The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn will speak for the first time since All Out Zero Hour win over Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh

* AEW Women’s World Champion Saraya and Ruby Soho of The Outcasts will speak for the first time since Saraya’s title win at All In, and Soho’s All Out loss to AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander amid issues with stablemate Toni Storm

* Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson, Colten Gunn, Austin Gunn) vs. Metalik, Gravity, Dios del Inframundo, and Aerostar

* AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander will defend in an Open Challenge

* AEW International Champion Jon Moxley will defend against Action Andretti

* Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Semi-finals: Darby Allin vs. Roderick Strong

* Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Semi-finals: ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe vs. Penta El Zero Miedo in a non-title match

