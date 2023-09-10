Bullet Club Gold will be down a man on tonight’s AEW Collision episode.

AEW previously announced Jay White, Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn vs. Metalik, Gravity, Dios del Inframundo, and Aerostar. However, AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter tonight and announced that White is off the show due to personal reasons.

The new match will feature Robinson and The Gunns vs. Gravity, Aerostar and Inframundo in Trios action.

“TRIOS MATCH TONIGHT @diosdlinfra, @GravityLuchador & @aaaerostar1 vs #BulletClubGold’s #JuiceRobinson, @theaustingunn & @coltengunn,” Khan wrote. “Due to personal reasons, Jay White is unable to appear tonight”

White last wrestled at All Out, where Bullet Club Gold defeated The Young Bucks and AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR in eight-man action.

Below is the updated card for tonight’s live Collision from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, along with Khan’s tweet:

* CJ Perry makes follow-up appearance to AEW debut at All Out

* Bryan Danielson will speak for first time since All Out Strap Match win over Ricky Starks

* AEW World Trios Champions The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn will speak for the first time since All Out Zero Hour win over Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh

* AEW Women’s World Champion Saraya and Ruby Soho of The Outcasts will speak for the first time since Saraya’s title win at All In, and Soho’s All Out loss to AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander amid issues with stablemate Toni Storm

* Bullet Club Gold (Juice Robinson, Colten Gunn, Austin Gunn) vs. Gravity, Dios del Inframundo, and Aerostar

* AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander will defend in an Open Challenge

* AEW International Champion Jon Moxley will defend against Action Andretti

* Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Semi-finals: Darby Allin vs. Roderick Strong

* Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Semi-finals: ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe vs. Penta El Zero Miedo in a non-title match

TONIGHT

Cleveland, OH

Saturday Night #AEWCollision

Live on TNT at 8pm ET / 7pm CT TRIOS MATCH TONIGHT@diosdlinfra, @GravityLuchador & @aaaerostar1

vs#BulletClubGold's #JuiceRobinson, @theaustingunn & @coltengunn Due to personal reasons,

Jay White is unable to appear tonight — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 9, 2023

