Jon Moxley is still your AEW International Champion.
The Death Rider defeated Action Andretti on this evening’s edition of Collision in Ohio, where he trapped the young challenger in the rear-naked choke for the victory. This marks Moxley’s second successful title defense this week after dethroning Orange Cassidy at All Out. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
A series of headbutts by Moxley on the outside!
A series of headbutts by Moxley on the outside!
With a bad knee, Jon Moxley risks it all to keep the #AEW International Title in the camp of the Blackpool Combat Club!
With a bad knee, Jon Moxley risks it all to keep the #AEW International Title in the camp of the Blackpool Combat Club!
Action Andretti with a comeback!
Action Andretti with a comeback!
