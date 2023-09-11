Retired NFL star Adam “Pacman” Jones found himself in hot water today after an incident that led to his arrest at an airport near Cincinnati. Jones, who wrestling fans will remember from his brief non-physical role in TNA, was taken into custody around 6 AM and booked an hour later on charges of alcohol intoxication, disorderly conduct, and terroristic threatening. TMZ broke the initial story.

The former sixth overall pick in the 2005 draft Jones has since spoke to the media and disputed the allegations against him. He dismissed the terroristic threats charge as “bulls***” and adamantly asserted that he was not intoxicated during the alleged altercation. He even asked a reporter, “Do I look intoxicated to you? I only been locked up for two hours.” Jones also questioned the logic of being drunk at 6:30 in the morning, exclaiming, “Y’all talking about 6:30 in the morning. Who in the hell is drunk at 6:30 in the morning, man?”

BREAKING: Adam PacMan Jones issues statement after being released from Jail.@Local12 pic.twitter.com/ZLHnqbInp5 — Adam Clements (@AClementsWKRC) September 11, 2023

Jones later hinted that he was the victim in this situation and expressed a great deal of frustration following his previous issues with the law. He later called on the media to “report the motherf***ing facts,” explaining that the whole incident began when he requested to move seats due to a malfunctioning electric outlet at his assigned spot.

The timing for Jones was bad as the arrest occurred on the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks, adding significance to the terroristic threatening charge. Prior to the incident, Jones had posted a video of himself at the Northern Kentucky International Airport, where he had been ranting about the Cincinnati Bengals’ 24-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns in the NFL’s opening weekend.