As noted last week, it was revealed that WWE and LA Knight have been in contract negotiations for a new deal, and some sources believe the extension could be for five years. It was noted that the deal was close to being finalized, or has already closed. A follow-up report noted that some of the initial offers from WWE were countered, but no other details were provided. While Knight is being pushed now, multiple sources have maintained that WWE officials were waiting on a certain point before really pulling the trigger on his big push, and last week’s initial report noted that the long-term contract is what WWE wanted to lock into place before moving forward with pushing Knight in a major way.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that while WWE and Knight have been in talks for a new long-term deal, sources within the company claim that elements of the original story aren’t so accurate.

It was noted that WWE and Knight have been engaged in extension talks, and that a five-year deal was offered, but the two sides were far apart on money at last word.

With that said, this new report adds that no deal has been agreed on as of now, and the new deal does not appear to be imminent, but the two sides will continue negotiating.

One WWE higher-up said there is no truth to the idea of Knight’s push being tied to a new contract. The source pointed to how a significant number of WWE talents have deals coming up next year and they are still being pushed.

Knight’s current WWE contract runs well into 2025 with more than 1.5 years left on it.

WWE officials have been very high up on Knight for a while now, and it’s been reported that they recognize how he has quickly developed a significant following since coming to the main roster.

