As noted earlier today, WWE and LA Knight have been in contract negotiations for a new deal, and some sources believe the extension could be for five years. It was noted that the deal is close to being finalized, or has already closed. While Knight is being pushed now, multiple sources have maintained that WWE officials were waiting on a certain point before really pulling the trigger on his big push, and today’s report noted that the long-term contract is what WWE wanted to lock into place before moving forward with pushing Knight in a major way. You can click here for the original report.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that WWE began making overtures to Knight to re-sign around the time of SummerSlam in early August. It was clear then that WWE wanted to extend Knight’s contract for several years.

The word at that time said Knight’s new deal was nowhere near being finalized, and that it would be done well ahead of a possible expiration, which would have been late 2024 or early 2025. In many recent cases, WWE has waited until deals are much closer to expiration before they offer a new contract.

It was noted that some of the initial offers from WWE were countered, but no details on those counter offers were provided.

WWE officials have been very high up on Knight for a while now, and it’s been reported that they recognize how he has quickly developed a significant following since coming to the main roster.

Knight defeated The Miz at WWE Payback this past Saturday, with John Cena as the special guest referee. Cena endorsed Knight in a post-match moment on the stage.

