Alan Angels has issued an Open Challenge for Impact Wrestling Victory Road.

As seen below, Angels tweeted a video today and took credit for some of Impact’s recent success. He then complained a bit about being left off the Victory Road card, and issued an Open Challenge to any wrestler in the world, from any company, to face him on the Countdown To Victory Road pre-show.

“If you want to make your mark, here’s your chance. Here’s your chance to wrestle The Celestial, the real life rock star, the front-man of Impact Wrestling… Alan Angels,” he said.

Angels captioned the tweet with, “Who do y’all wanna see wrestle the frontman of IMPACT Wrestling?”

Angels’ last match was a loss to Mike Bailey during the Countdown To Emergence pre-show on August 27. Before that, he lost to Heath on the August 3 Impact episode, defeated Crazzy Steve on the July 20 Before The Impact episode, and participated in Ultimate X at Slammiversary on July 15. Angels has worked 20 Impact matches since July 2022, and only three have been wins – the aforementioned BTI win over Steve, an 8-man match with The Design on the February 2 Impact show, and a win with Kon over Delirious and Yuya Uemura on the January 19 BTI episode.

The 2023 Impact Victory Road pay-per-view will take place tomorrow, Friday, September 8 at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York. Below is the updated card with 8 matches confirmed:

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Alisha Edwards vs. Trinity (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Motor City Machine Guns (Impact World Champion Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin) vs. The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz, Trey Miguel) (c)

Impact X-Division Title Match

Kushida vs. Lio Rush (c)

Career vs. Title Match

Tommy Dreamer vs. Impact Digital Media Champion Kenny King

Dreamer must retire if he fails to win the title.

Anything Goes Match

Bully Ray vs. PCO

Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin

Countdown To Victory Road Pre-show: Open Challenge

Alan Angels vs. TBA

