Ring of Honor TV 9/7/23

From the United Center in Chicago, Illinois!

Tony Nese vs. Silas Young

Joined in progress here. Spinning back kick by Nese but Silas catches him and connects with a lariat. Silas drops Nese throat first over the top rope and comes in from the apron with a double stomp. Running senton by Silas. Two count. Silas looks for Misery but the shoulder is hurt. O’Connor roll by Silas but Nese shoves him into the ring post. Running knee in the corner by Nese gets the win.

Winner: Tony Nese

Spanish Announce Project vs. Adam Priest & Schaaf

Angelico and Priest to start. Angelico with a wrist lock on Priest but Priest counters. Arm drag by Angelico and a tag to Serpentico, who comes in with a diving back elbow. Schaaf gets the tag and floors Angelico with an overhand chop. Avalanche in the corner and some boots by Schaaf, before a huge running cannonball. Release vertical suplex and a senton by Schaaf gets two. Angelico gets the tag and delivers a bunch of clotheslines to clear the ring. Arm drag to Schaaf and a running pump kick. Tekken kick by Angelico and the Trailer Hitch leg lace by Angelico finishes this one.

Winner: Spanish Announce Project

The Renegades vs. Willow Nightingale & Skye Blue

Renegade with a side slam on Blue but Willow gets the tag and cleans house with clotheslines. Pounce to Renegade and a spinebuster gets two. Renegade’s rebound with a rolling elbow sandwich that gets two. Willow backs Renegade up into her corner and plants her with a Spiccoli Driver. Tag to Skye and the Code Blue finishes this one.

Winners: Skye Blue & Willow Nightingale

ROH World Six Man Tag Team Championship: The Embassy vs. Griff Garison, Metalik, & Gravity

Kaun with a big back elbow to Garrison. Lung blower by Kaun into a belly to belly by Toa. Cage comes in and looks for the Drillclaw but Gravity makes the tag. Handspring but Cage catches him and Gravity back flips out of a German suplex. Enziguiri by Gravity but he gets run over by a clothesline. Metalik gets the tag and comes off the top with a diving crossbody. Cage runs into a boot and Metalik counters with a reverse Slingblade. Rope walk dropkick by Metalik and a rope walk senton to Cage. Two count. Kaun stuns Gravity over the top rope. Garrison in with a superkick to Kaun but he gets pounced by Toa. Metalik tries to fight off all three members of the Embassy but a superkick by Cage and a full nelson/powerbomb/splash combo gets the win for the Embassy.

Winners and STILL ROH World Six Men Tag Champs: The Mogul Embassy

Leila Grey vs. Kiera Hogan

Shotgun knees by Hogan and a running hip attack on the middle rope. Step-up leg drop by Hogan gets only a one count. Grey pulls Hogan head-first into the middle turnbuckle and delivers a running knee to the stomach. Running dropkick in the corner by Grey. Grey misses a charge but connects with her version of the Attitude Adjustment. Hogan fights back with a shotgun dropkick and a running hip attack in the corner. Stalling dropkick to a seated Grey gets two. Desperation spear by Grey gets a two count. Grey crawls to her corner and gets the fan, but eats a superkick. Swinging fisherman’s neckbreaker with a bridge by Hogan gets the win.

Winner: Kiera Hogan

Willie Mack & The Infantry vs. Davey Bang

Sky High early by Mack on Bang gets two. Triple superkicks. Big boot into the side Russian leg sweep gets the win.

Winners: Willie Mack & The Infantry

Lady Frost vs. Leyla Hirsch

Arm ringer by Hirsch and now the attack is focused on the elbow. Arm ringer by Hirsch but Frost rolls through and connects with a rewind kick to the face. Handspring into a cannonball in the corner. Half and half suplex by Hirsch into the corner. Straight armbar by Hirsh and Frost taps quickly.

Winner: Lady Frost

Eddie Kingston & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Blake Christian & Gringo Loco

Shibata quickly locks in a figure four on Christian, but Christian gets to the ropes. Kingston in now and lights up Christian with chops in the corner. Shibata tags himself in and does the same. Kingston comes back in but Gringo gets the tag. Both men trade chops as Gringo takes Kingston out with a leg lariat. Moonsault and a running senton by Gringo. Springboard 450 by Christian gets a two count. Kingston makes the tag to Shibata and everyone eats a huge running boot. Stalling dropkick in the corner by Shibata to Christian. Half and half suplex by Shibata gets two. Gringo looks to fly but Kingston is there with a spinning back fist. Fosbury Flop by Christian takes out Kingston. Shibata locks the sleeper in back inside the ring and hits the PK for the win.

Winners: Eddie Kingston & Katsuyori Shibata

ROH World Championship Proving Ground Match: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Lee Johnson

European uppercuts in the corner and a big back suplex by Claudio. Body slam. Moonsault by Johnson but Claudio catches him, however gets DDT’d in the process. Superkick by Johnson but he runs into a big European uppercut. Johnson catches another European and counters with a cradle for two. Lariat by Claudio gets a long two. 12-6 elbows by Claudio as the referee looks to stop it, Claudio catches the referee’s hand, stops elbowing him, and delivers Swiss Death for the win.

Winner: Claudio Castagnoli

Iron Savages vs. Caleb Konley & Red Jones

Bronson with clotheslines to Konley and a powerslam. Boulder with a side effect/side walk slam combo. Electric Chair Drop to Jones and this one is over.

Winners: Iron Savages

Best Friends, Action Andretti, & Darius Martin vs. The Workhorsemen & The Outrunners

Outrunners and Worsehorsemen attack early. Drake with the pop-up rebound right hand of doom on the outside to Trent. Henry throws Trent into the front row. Trent rolls up Henry who had made the tag, so Drake DDT’s him. Tags everywhere as Martin hits a reverse DDT on Turbo Floyd. Enziguiri to Martin from Henry. Shotgun dropkick by Andretti into a German to Henry. Outrunners beat down Martin but Chuck makes the save. Half and half/Soul Food combo to Magnum. FOUR WAY HUG. Strong Zero to Truth Magnum and this one is over.

Winners: Best Friends, Darius Martin, & Action Andretti