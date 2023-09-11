Will Ospreay has some new ink and it’s in celebration of one of pro-wrestling’s biggest events.

Ospreay competed against Chris Jericho at AEW All In from Wembley Stadium this past August, an event that broke the worldwide paid attendance record and generated a $9 million dollar gate for AEW. The Aerial Assassin would defeat the Demo God after hitting the Stormbreaker.

The event obviously meant a great deal to Ospreay as he has a new tattoo that commemorates the occasion. As pointed out by Drainmaker on X (Twitter), the tattoo shows the coordinates of Wembley Stadium, the day the event took place, the time his match with Jericho started, and the paid attendance number. You can check it out below.

• 51.5560° N, 0.2796° W (Wembley Stadium coordinates)

• XXVII VIII MMXXIII (27 August 2023)

• 20:28 (London time of his match w/Jericho)

• 81,035 paid attendance Wrestling for AEW inside Wembley clearly was a dream come true for Ospreay. Next year will be very interesting. https://t.co/Ez6PgENR3C — Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) September 11, 2023

Ospreay’s NJPW contract is up in 2024.