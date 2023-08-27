AEW has broken the all-time paid attendance record for a pro-wrestling event.

Nigel McGuinness took to the ring at today’s All In pay-per-view event from Wembley Stadium and revealed that 81,035 fans were in attendance for the show, surpassing the previous record held by WWE’s WrestleMania 32 event from AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

WHAT A NIGHT as #AEWAllIn London sets a new worldwide record for a professional wrestling event at 81,035 screaming fans in @wembleystadium! pic.twitter.com/CU3DMyUfWx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2023

