The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) and Billy Gunn are your new AEW Trios Champions.

The beloved group defeated the House of Black to capture the titles and end HoB’s run that began back at AEW Revolution earlier this year. Prior to the match, Malakai Black brought out a lantern to pay tribute to Bray Wyatt, who tragically passed away last Thursday. This marks The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn’s first run as Trios Champions.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

House of Black come out with lanterns to honor the late Bray Wyatt❤️❤️ #AEW #AEWAllin pic.twitter.com/NPCQlCvrgS — 🅰️🅾️ (@KXNGAO) August 27, 2023

Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated on today’s All In pay-per-view event.