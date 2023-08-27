IN LAIMAN’S TERMS #445

Contact: Email

Support: Donate here

Thoughts on AEW: ALL IN 2023

1. I’m happy to have a show like this to not think about the sad things I listed on Wednesday night, and then the obvious shock addition the very next day. This crowd has already been hot, and we’ve seen some surprise appearances. Big show threatened to use Kip Sabian as a muppet. Simon Miller got on the show! MJF managed to get the Kangaroo Kick over, hit it, and they won with the Double Clothesline, what a time to be a wrestling fan. Mercedes is here, and gets to see the one women’s match they booked. Anthony Agogo is still with AEW. They flew the Triple J clan the whole way there to get punched out, but it was still better than the Chainsaw match. Jack Perry auditioned for HAM of the pre-show with a direct camera address about “real glass.” Subtle. I’m sure nothing whatsoever will come of that. With one possible exception earlier this year, AEW delivers for its PPVs, and they’re going to go All Out for All In. I could definitely get used to this noon start time though. I thought 4:30 when I was in Seattle was a treat, this is great.

2. “It’s Wembley, you know what that means.” Well done, Excalibur.

3. “Samoa Joe has had Punk’s number for two decades, and by that we mean they had 3 matches 20 years ago and then brought it back a few weeks ago.” I guess it’s technically true, but it sounds good anyway.

4. This is an interesting choice for an opener, though I suppose technically the ROH tag title match opened, but you know what I mean. Usually there’s something fast-paced or flashy, but I suppose something guaranteed to get a crowd reaction is just as good of a way to go.

5. I can’t even tell how the crowd is split, they’re just loud. The walkaway spot is always badass no matter what twist they put on it.

6. Punk’s got color already, and I’m sure this will be the last time anyone bleeds tonight.

7. The CM Hogan leg drop gets a one count and then Joe is the one who Hulks up and does the YOUUUUUUUU! I don’t think I’ve ever seen wrestlers do a reference of the same wrestler at each other in succession like that, but I love it.

8. Pepsi Plunge! That’s how Punk wins! I can safely say that was the last move I was expecting to see. It’s sad one of these two had to lose this match, but I think Joe is beyond losses affecting him at this point. The crowd seemed really into it, Punk probably faces Ricky next week, and the day has just begun.

9. We’re headed into the Omega vs. the Family 3v3 next, and I can’t help but wonder if Hangman enjoying the brewskis a little much is what will lead to the downfall again. Old habits die hard.

10. Juice has apparently become the puppy dog of the stable, so that’s a thing. Those Detroit airport inner acid tunnel screens look badass when they have the cameras in them with the wrestlers like that. Speaking of acid tunnel though, it’s Don Callis’s entrance sound.

11. Both BCG and Takeshita need the win way more than anyone on the other team. Juice has been the fall guy far too many times, and for all the heat they have, they have not taken full advantage of the Callis association. After pulling Takeshita out of the BaG match, he hasn’t done a lot except drag it out with Chris Jericho and cause JR to make funny slowly-stepping-away faces.

12. Stream froze. Not the damn time, FITE. Not the damn time.

13. Jay White made the mistake of trying to hit Kota in the face with forearms, and the level of Juice’s yelling only makes it even better as the crowd chants that he fucked up. What an atmosphere this show has.

14. Don Callis being forced to compliment Omega’s prowess but still peppering in the dissent is legendarily good work.

15. The horns have started already. I really hope this doesn’t turn into a late 90s UK PPV in that regard.

16. “I have no idea who’s the legal man, does it matter?” Tell us how you really feel about Legal Man Syndrome, JR. I’m just happy you could be here.

17. It’s a UK match, so of course someone has to call it a donnybrook. Some things never change.

18. Hangman seems like the most over of any in the ring. As he’s been called the “AEW Protagonist” I’m not surprised, but I do hope they give him an interesting story again.

19. The Golden Lovers do their mutual Moonsaults, and thankfully Kota recovers from a slipperooski and still gets it from a lower turnbuckle.

20. This match is an AEW Elite match in the best of ways. Fun, all over the place, amazing wrestlers doing amazing moves to each other… They cut to a crowd shot for people clapping along like they’re encouraging the person at the karaoke bar who can’t hit the notes but by JBL they’re sure trying.

21. Jack Perry and Punk got into an altercation after JP’s little glass stunt. Here we go again.

22. Takeshita gets the win with… ::sigh:: a roll-up. For fuck’s sake, AEW, you’ve used this for approximately 40 percent of the matches in the last month, stop overusing this fucking finish. That put a stain on what was otherwise a blast of a match.

23. Next we’ve got FTR and the Bucks, and I expect no particular crowd chants about recent events whatsoever. The video package seems to have a Two Steps From Hell score to it, and if it’s not them, it sounds a lot like them.

24. Cute little intro to the Bucks’ actual intro. JR has to find out the unfortunate news that Freddie Mercury passed away a bit late. Not sure what was up with his tone about it, but whatever. Gosh, if Freddie was there though, that would certainly be the biggest swerve of the day.

25. FTR with their synthwave gets a little additional speaker feedback on top of it. The crowd is a bit low by comparison, but that’s going to have to happen to some matches during a show this long with the matches coming so quickly one after the other.

26. Rick Knox still has some streamers stuck on his foot. I don’t know why it looks silly attached to him when he’s trying to make a count, but it does.

27. This match is way more flat than I thought it would be, crowd reaction or not.

28. Amazing spot where Cash makes the hot tag dive attempt at the same time that Matt superkicks Dax off the apron. Sometimes pure timing makes a whole moment.

29. Dax has an armband for both Brodie and Bray. Poor Erick Rowan, please protect that man at all costs.

30. Stream froze again, JBLdammit.

31. This was a slow burn buildup, with things truly having fully picked up after a kickout from the Shatter Machine. This was probably a really smart decision after two matches with huge amounts of crowd reaction with them.

32. Dax has a weird moment where the Bucks are set up behind him for a Shatter Machine. He looks like he fully knows what they’re doing, as if the fate is inevitable and he can’t drop down and roll out or something. Cash then gets the BTE Trigger and we get another kickout. Another Shatter Machine from FTR out of nowhere gets FTR the win with the breakup coming just a split second too late. Great work to build up to all of that and get the crowd invested again.

33. Young Bucks pulling the heel move post-match. Interesting.

34. This is how big this show is (no Paul Wight), the Stadium Stampede is on fourth. I’m curious to see how they’ll implement this gimmick with a full stadium, as opposed to the creative use of an empty one for a pandemic adaptation.

35. The amount of people trying to follow the BCC around for their crowd entrance with the team of security cutting through is a rare moment of security in wrestling making something more badass instead of less.

36. The BCC absolutely, 100 percent need to win this match. They’ve taken too many big Ls this year.

37. Eddie Kingston doing a full run to the ring, Knicks jersey and all. We’ve had a lot of chaos already, but it’s about to get to enigmatic levels.

38. The first big staredown of the match is with the BFs and Proud and Powerful. Nice callback.

39. If any wrestler in any company seems like they would legitimately back up hyperbolic violent threats, it’s Eddie Kingston. Not that I want to see anyone gutted or set on fire, but if anyone said that while meaning he intended to do those exact things…

40. I’ve never heard “James Blunt” being used as a pejorative in wrestling, but we are in England and this match is taking us Back to Bedlam if you will, so…

41. Penta got a bit too slippery, and the chair backstabber didn’t quite work, but in a match with ten people and anarchy everywhere, it’s bound to happen.

42. The SKEWERS?! “Acupuncture, or just puncture.” Which is puncture. It’s in the word.

43. Holy shit, Penta literally pounds a pack of skewers into Mox’s head so hard that they get stuck there. What in the flying razor tarantula demons did I just see?

44. Somehow in all this bloody mess, Orange Cassidy does his soft kicks, to which Mox responds with a fork. A fork normally is a devastating escalation, but after skewer hammers… I’m sure it doesn’t feel great, but still.

45. There’s also something going on in the parking lot, which we’re lucky to see for all of 3.5 seconds. Also Kingston and friends are up in the boxes somewhere. I swear, if they trash Wade Barrett’s skybox after all these years, there will be hell to pay.

46. Now we’ve got an umbrella, because England, amirite? Well, given who that gimmick was attached to a few years ago, that’s more disconcerting than otherwise implied.

47. We’ve got a bar and Eddie fighting with security. Indy wrestlers getting to have the time of their lives, I’m all for it, but if anything could turn people against him, it’d be attacking Simon Miller.

48. Is Penta okay? I don’t know where he is and I haven’t seen him in a while.

49. OC is already sleepy and hurty, I wonder if his involvement in this match will lead to him losing the title. He’s had to pull some miracles to keep retaining as it is.

50. It’s a wrestling crowd, so of course they’re chanting for tables. Somehow, someway, still the spot everyone wants to see.

51. SUE! Sting intro and all. Mox pulls her in for a snog, and they’re using delicious baked good as weapons.

52. Suddenly, DARK PENTA! Wardrobe and gimmick changes within the match, that’s 98′ Rumble Foley-esque right there. He and Santana break the ladder they’re using and STILL somehow manage to do a sunset flip through the tables. This is amazing.

53. Another great throwback with the BFs and OC embracing Wheeler Yuta to give the people what they want, right before getting about two seconds of group beatdown before retribution.

54. Now there’s a screwdriver that matches Chuck Taylor’s outfit, and an Awful Waffle, a move that has too many early internet implications than I care to consider.

55. More slippage on the turnbuckles, and they recover again, all the while Claudio is doing the Big Swing to OC. There’s way more in-ring action than I expected in this match. Claudio kicks out after three consecutive Orange Punches, which they continue to sell with the “broken-down” gimmick. He follows this up by duct-taping his hand and… dipping it into broken fucking glass. Mox is all “I’m the sick fuck, you sick fuck.” OC is like nah, and Claudio vaults him for an airborne punch to the fuck, Much like the Lights Out match with Adam Cole once upon a time, somehow it works.

56. Eddie does his big dramatic comeback, sans gasoline can. We get the follow-up to the Anarchy encounter between the two where they do angry faces at each other. Eddie does his finisher to both Mox and Claudio, but OC comes out of nowhere with his Shattered Dreams fist and… sort of pins Claudio. BCC loses yet again. For how supposedly brutal and tough they are, they sure lose a lot of matches where that’s the gimmick. It’s like in the early 2000s when they’d call Mick Foley the “master of the Hell in a Cell” or Kane the “master of the inferno match.” Like, why? Because they always lose them? Still a fun, exciting, chaotic match, but the BCC losing again?

57. Of course they’re going to make the one women’s match they’re allowed to have follow that. At least we know Saraya is going to get a legendary pop.

58. How the hell did they clear the ring out of all the broken sharp shit that quickly?

59. Hey, another Freddie Mercury reference, this time with Saraya and her whole family. Good for her, she deserves this moment.

60. Not to be outdone, Toni fully embraces her 1950’s pin-up gimmick and adds the British National anthem. They reinforce it with Nigel comparing her to Golden Age stars of the era, and I’m all about it.

61. Did you know that Shida’s first title reign happened in empty buildings? They should add that interesting detail in. Next thing you know, they’ll also mention how many fans there might be at this event.

62. Toni makes the mistake of getting Saraya’s mother involved, and the Outcasts… EXPLODE! You’ve done it now, you’ve gone and punched her mother’s face…

63. Ruby Soho hits the ring to prevent the running hip attack, and Toni punches her out too. Oh no, what ever will we do without the angle that never made any progress for months at a time? File it away with wondering who told Booker T he still remembers. Ruby then walks to the back. Thanks for coming, Ruby, sorry we’re allergic to having two women’s matches on the show. Unless it’s all a ruse and Mercedes is going to also become a Mean Girl?

64. Saraya gets the pin on Toni, because for all the criticism this company (rightfully) gets about booking their women’s division, they don’t have the fetish for humiliating people in front of their home crowds. What a moment for Saraya, I’m so happy she gets to have this after thinking she’d never be able to wrestle again.

65. I imagine this will further drive Toni into her shoe-throwing golden era star gimmick, and that’s not a bad thing at all.

66. The space between these two matches was about 30 seconds longer than the rest, so 36 seconds in between this and the video package for the tag team coffin match. Darby Allin and his “I know you tried to kill this kid, but I instantly forgive you” moment might come back to bite him.

67. Swerve is getting a live performance of his theme, because Wembley is Swerve’s house after all. Yet another wrestler in desperate need of a win for credibility’s sake, but will probably also lose. Damn, Wembley knows whose house it is.

68. Instead of a countdown, Christian’s video has Big Ben ticking away. I love little aesthetic touches like that.

69. A cinematic entrance with Darby and… Joker the Ripper? Scored by, presumably Jim Jarmusch, and they come out to “Seek and Destroy.” Speaking of perfect touches to make this show even more awesome…

70. The fireflies are tear-inducing, even if that’s not directly what they mean in this context, and especially to this magnitude.

71. Thumbtack jackets. I guess you don’t need to ask how he got those scars.

72. Darby gets his hands taped behind his back by Christian, so that adds a new level to his “I’m your Dad now” fetish.

73. The inside of the coffin is spray-painted to say “Swerve’s House.” I love it.

74. Darby gets set up for the solo Con-Chair-To, and there was that little part of my longtime fan brain that expected to hear “Never Gonna Stop” right at that moment. Probably won’t happen, but not entirely impossible either.

75. Oh no, Sting has becometh the table. Even Excalibur is in on the meme, and Maffew has to be delighted. At least on the second attempt, it breaks. I do not want him to miss another two months for underestimating a table in any capacity.

76. Christian nearly gets trapped in Swerve’s House, and Nigel continues to be a treasure. “Don’t do it, that man’s a father!” Luchasaurus makes the save, oh no, how ever will they balance the odds?

77. It’s… Nick Wayne and a very ineffective skateboard. Guess he’s not too terribly mad about AR Fox if he’s still going for the save. He gets chokeslammed on the skateboard, which can’t feel good at all. Luchasaurus is then nice enough to carry him away to even things back out.

78. Darby goes for a coffin drop on Swerve on the coffin, but Swerve does a drop from the coffin so that the coffin drop is empty onto a coffin… drop.

79. Sting gets in the Scorpion Death Lock, which won’t end anything. Swerve hits Sting with a chair, which just annoys him into doing a feint chairface punch.

80. Christian uses the bat to damage the little Stingers, and Sting eats the double stomp. It looks bad now, but it can’t end like this, can it? Not if I’ve watched wrestling for the last 26 years and know it well enough. He uses the bat to prevent the door from being closed so he could do the BoD dramatic sit-up.

81. Meanwhile, Christian is strangling Darby with the title belt right in front of him. Sting is set up on the coffin, and they’re taking a really long time to go through with it. Swerve eats an empty coffin-dropped coffin with a 450 attempt. Sundays in the Coffin with Swerve, it’s theatrical.

82. Sting tries to close the coffin on Swerve, who gets a Shredder save, dramatic hands and all. This leads Darby to do a non-empty coffin drop because it’s open, which can’t feel any better than it being empty or closed. Darby and Sting win, of course they do. Swerve loses. Again. Of course he does.

83. Jericho and Ospreay is next, and despite my less-than-pleasant feelings toward Jericho making a face turn, I’m interested to see how they’ll pull this one off all the same.

84. Fozzy is set up for another of the evening’s live performances. I think this will be one of the few times that he actually sings along with Judas. Normally he just has a bat, a spiky stabby jacket and looks smug.

85. Jericho has to sing it low while walking out, and it sounds nearly as mumbly as the crowd trying to remember the words, but who cares? Crowd participation for the win.

86. I thought it was the Undertaker’s piano theme there for a second. Now that would be the surprisiest twist of all surprise twists.

87. Jericho showing up in face paint and attacking Ospreay from behind, another All In original touch they re-created for the new one. Good work on that.

88. Someone in the crowd is holding up a QR code. Might as well take the shot to promote whatever it is. If it weren’t for QR code restaurant menus, I don’t think I’d even know how to use one. If I could get away with not having a phone, I probably would at this point.

89. I’m happy Sammy gets to be there. Good insurance policy (no Rick Rude) since Callis is also down there, and no shenanigans ever happen when he’s around.

90. Sammy pulling the heel move with the Walls of Jericho bat enhancement. Might as well embrace the moment.

91. Awkward Os-Cutter by Jericho, and Nigel does a magnificent job of making it sound like it was legit meant to happen that way. Ospreay now gets his turn to Hulk up. Ten-SION! At ease.

92. Someone’s in the front row with the Biff Hager hat and JAS shirt. The dream isn’t dead if just one person still believes.

93. Jericho does the finish Ishii did to him for their ROH title match, and flips a bird before Ospreay gets the win. Sammy looks somber, apparently being the only one surprised by this result. Sammy tries to help him up, and Jericho’s a dick to the only guy who stayed loyal to him. Good move.

94. Digress Jones.

95. For the Acclaimed video package, I think they kept the music from inside the stadium going, so since the video package also had music, it sounded horrendous.

96. Big arena, more fireflies, badass House of Black entrance incoming. I wonder if they’ll pick an actual good House Rule this time. They bring out a lantern with them, that’s a surprisingly sweet moment within this angry growly entrance.

97. Did Malakai have the House join the Sons of the Harpy? That’s what his mask looks like to me.

98. I know they don’t have the rights to it, but I wanted to see Badd Ass get his old theme one more time.

99. They made it No Holds Barred, because there hasn’t been enough of that yet tonight. Well-placed at least, right after the 1001 holds barred match.

100. Julia Hart decides to get involved and gets the Scissor Me Timbers for her efforts. If you’re gonna bring back the late 90s, might as well go all out… or in.

101. Interesting time to cut to Mercedes for a weird mid-match pop.

102. Bowens gets tossed right into the camera guy, which leads to Badd Ass Billy Gunn in a two-on-one situation. Even the attempt at a DOUBLE CLOTHESLINE has no effect on 90s nostalgia.

103. Took a while to get it, but the Scissor Me Daddy song has made it to Wembley.

104. Julia Hart pulls Aubrey out from making the count. This distraction leads to The End, but Billy gets the big kick out. Will he Hulk up now too?

105. Brody gets out of the Mic Drop after one. Beast mode activated. All three of them win. Julia was perfectly capable of pulling Aubrey out again, but I guess she can only do that once.

106. It sucks to see the House of Black lose, but I suppose for this moment, they had to. They take the titles from the celebrating Acclaimed only to give them back while the crowd sings the song. Billy Gunn gets one more moment in the sun, but it’s time to bring back Daddy Ass for the biggest scissor party on earth. That’s a sentence that was just said.

107. I imagine they might lose them right back next week, and if it was just to give Billy one moment like this, I’m fine with it.

108. After winning the tag titles earlier in the night, I’m most curious to see how this main event will go. I’m also surprised we’re here already. It’s only three hours, fifteen minutes into the main show. According to some people, we were supposed to be at six or seven by now.

109. I’m interested to see how the crowd will split for this one. They’re both over and best friends, it’ll be a unique dynamic to say the least.

110. MJF gets the dramatic entrance, and white costumes with masks are the order of the day. The crowd sings along with MJF’s theme, which I don’t think I’ve heard before. I think even Adam might get booed fighting MJF at this point. The crowd wants to love him so freaking badly. Is that what’ll twist the knife, or what will make the turn push him into full sympathetic babyface? Is that possible?

111. What an atmosphere. The crowd has been as expected all night, but I think this is the match they truly came to see.

112. They bail out of the ring to… Put on their team shirts? Might as well milk the pop for all it’s worth.

113. Damn, look at those two go full-tilt to start it out! This continues to be fun, and I hope the partnership angle isn’t ending yet. Is it better to end too early or overstay its welcome? I don’t know.

114. MJF gets a sportsmanship chant going just to do an eye poke, which also gets a “he’s our scumbag” chant going. What a time to be a wrestling fan.

115. Adam Cole has a temper, so they say on commentary. I mean, you think you know a guy…

116. Adam Cole being a bit of an angry heel here, and he rips off MJF’s shirt, which brings out the shaky mads in him. I think it had to go this way, because I don’t think MJF would get booed no matter what he did right now.

117. Following up from earlier, MJF pulls off the dive that Adam Cole gave him the courage to do. What a great story they’re telling over these past few months.

118. Odd time for a Will Hobbs sign, standing prominently near the front. Not against the sentiment, just curious timing.

119. Adam Cole hits a brainbuster on the steel steps, which looked so devastating that even Adam Cole looks remorseful. He gets in the ring to let the count be administered, and MJF just beats the count. Staying down would’ve had the title retained, but that wouldn’t be an ending anyone wanted.

120. Right as AC sets up the Panama Sunrise, it looks like there’s an ominous silhouette in the middle of the entrance way. Just a camera person, or signs of something to come?

121. They trade moves back and forth, it’s a perfect dance. The crowd is fully invested, they look like equals, and I can’t say enough good things about it. Truly deserving of the main event spot with the story they’ve told, it is.

122. They call their shot for the DOUBLE CLOTHESLINE spot, and they… pin each other? I suppose it is the most devastating move in tag team wrestling, will they pull the 1999 and become the co-AEW champion?

123. Adam finds this unacceptable, and once again asks for five more minutes, which… made more sense after a time limit draw, but sure. Let’s see if he grants it this time.

124. Swerve, five minutes isn’t enough. “We’re going til we got a winner in fucking Wembley!” What a monster pop!

125. A ref bump, for fuck’s sake…

126. MJF gets the big smile and gets the steel chair. They toss it back and forth, I think trying to pull the Eddie spot on each other. Even this gets a chant at each other. Adam takes the fall, and MJF one-ups him and puts himself inside the chair just as the ref dramatically, slowly comes back to consciousness.

127. They keep trying to steal it from each other, just to barely fall short. Everything they’ve been building since the initial time limit draw has led to this.

128. Panama Sunrise on the floor, as their continued effort to make the bigger splash gets even more dangerous. Even that gets a huge kickout. They’re still south of four hours for the main show, they have plenty of time to work in as many dramatic nearfalls as they want.

129. Adam Cole accidentally does the Panama Sunrise to the ref. At least that’s a unique twist to the ref bump.

130. MJF pulls out the diamond ring. Will this be the moment he finally gives in to his old, possibly true self? Will it matter if he does? Will it take away any of his crowd momentum? He can’t do it, but oh shit, Roddy Strong comes in behind him!

131. Adam Cole is aghast, but still takes the opportunity for another Panama Sunrise and the Boom. But because wrestlers are gonna be wrestlers, he tries to get the pin despite the ref being down. The count is almost as slow as it is in Fight Forever, and it’s yet another dramatic kickout. It’s the battle between personal love and desperation for the title. Brilliant.

132. Roderick throws AC the belt, claiming he’s the best friend. Will AC make the same choice, or fall to the dark urges? No, he will not! He tells Roderick to get lost, which he does. MJF traps him in a smallpackage, and we have yet. another. roll-up. finish. This might mean more if we hadn’t already had one tonight, and 457 this year. Brilliant match, amazing storytelling, mediocre finish.

133. Both of them now have been punished for doing the right thing. MJF finally starts to realize his friend did the right thing, so what will happen?

134. MJF crawls to him while Adam cries, and MJF calls for the pop, saying they both deserve it and it could’ve gone either way. The crowd begs them to hug it out. He crawls out of the ring to get the tag titles, but Adam Cole throws them away. You could hear a pin drop now.

135. MJF flips the switch and calls him a fake piece of shit. Damn, we can hear him scream. He throws the title at AC, telling him to take it if it means that much, and turns around so he can take the belt shot. Roderick comes back to encourage him.

136. AC throws down the title belt and refuses to do that to his friend. He’s in tears, and they hug, finally. So wholesome, and the confetti rains down. They gave the crowd what they want while the Kingdom and Roddy look on with anger. I assume they’ll face each other next week?

137. You don’t hear the commentators put over the people working behind the cameras or in a non-in-ring capacity very often. Good on them.

138. They announce Wembley 2024, so it looks like it’s here to stay. Whether or not they’re able to re-create the level of magic this one had remains to be seen, but they pulled it off with a second Forbidden Door, so why not?

139. I think some of the creative choices made were not great, but there was not a bad match on this show. The MJF/Adam Cole capstone was easily the best part, but every single person involved in this show brought it, down to those who did a mere run-in. And even with that ending, still came in under four hours. Well done, AEW. Well done.

LARGE HAM

Nigel really went above and beyond to put everything over tonight. I gotta give it to him.

1/4/23 – The Gunns

1/11/23 – Daddy Magic

1/13/23 – Danhausen

1/18/23 – Sonjay Dutt

1/20/23 – Stokely Hathaway

1/25/23 – Tony Schiavone

1/27/23 – Danhausen

2/1/23 – Jade Cargill

2/3/23 – Ethan Page

2/8/23 – MJF

2/10/23 – STIIIIIIING

2/15/23 – Ruby Soho

2/17/23 – Dustin Rhodes

2/22/23 – Chris Jericho

2/24/23 – Matt Hardy

3/1/23 – Big Bill

3/3/23 – Jungle Boy

3/5/23 – MJF

3/8/23 – Anthony Bowens

3/10/23 – Riho

3/15/23 – MJF/Darby Allin/Jungle Boy/Sammy Guevara

3/22/23 – STIIIIIING

3/29/23 – Juice Robinson

3/31/23 – Eddie Kingston

4/5/23 – MJF

4/7/23 – Darby Allin/Julia Hart

4/12/23 – STIIIIIIIIING

4/14/23 – 2.0/Biff Hager

4/19/23 – Sammy Guevara

4/26/23 – MJF

5/3/23 – Triple J/Mark Briscoe

5/5/23 – The Firm Deletion – All of it

5/10/23 – Chuck Taylor and Trent Baretta

5/17/23 – Toni Storm

5/24/23 – Jay White

5/28/23 – Darby Allin

5/31/23 – Juice Robinson

6/7/23 – MJF

6/9/23 – Ethan Page

6/14/23 – The cardboard cutout of Saraya

6/17/23 – CM Punk

6/21/23 – Adam Cole/MJF

6/23/23 – Anthony Bowens

6/24/23 – Powerhouse Hobbs

6/25/23 – Will Ospreay

6/28/23 – Keith Lee

7/1/23 – Andrade

7/5/23 – Adam Cole/MJF

7/7/23 – Daniel Garcia

7/8/23 – Samoa Joe

7/12/23 – Jack Perry

7/17/23 – Ricky Starks

7/19/23 – MJF and Adam Cole

7/22/23 – Ricky Starks

7/26/23 – Jeff Hardy

7/31/23 – Samoa Joe

8/2/23 – Swerve

8/4/23 – Kris Statlander

8/5/23 – Christian Cage

8/9/23 – MJF and Adam Cole

8/11/23 – Orange Cassidy

8/12/23 – Ricky Starks

8/16/23 – MJF and Adam Cole

8/18/23 – Ruby Soho

8/19/23 – Toni Storm

8/23/23 – Billy Gunn

8/25/23 – Kris Statlander

8/26/23 – Eddie Kingston

8/27/23 – Nigel McGuinness