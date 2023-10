Sareee is in talks to come back and wrestle in the United States.

The former WWE star, who worked as Sarray in NXT, is negotiating with companies to wrestle back in the states according to PW Insider. She departed NXT after letting her contract expire and chose not to re-sign. The report also states that her talks are believed to NOT be with WWE, which means AEW or TNA are the likely bidders for her talents.

Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on this story.