Eric Bischoff once again gives his thoughts on CM Punk potentially returning to WWE.

The Hall of Famer spoke about the controversial Second City Saint on the latest edition of his 83 weeks podcast. Bischoff explains that WWE has so much momentum now and that a Punk return would be wasted at this stage of the game. He adds that a Royal Rumble return for Punk makes more sense in his mind.

I would hold it off to the Royal Rumble. It’s not like WWE is having a hard time getting great reactions. If they weren’t, if it was a year and a half ago, I would say, ‘Yeah, you might want to give that a shot.’ Or I would give it a shot if I was in a position to do it. But not now. WWE has got so much momentum, and the crowd is so much behind them, I just can’t imagine….I just don’t really think it’s ever gonna happen, but for the sake of discussion, if Punk were to show up in WWE, no matter where he does it, it’s going to get a massive pop, a massive reaction. For a company that’s not desperate for one right now, I wouldn’t waste it. I would do it where it meant the most. For me, and I think for the audience, because the format of Royal Rumble begs for an opportunity like that, it just makes so much more sense. But that’s just me.

Bischoff later states that WWE doesn’t really need CM Punk right now because there are no holes on their roster and they continue to do great business without him.

I don’t. Look, I’m not 100% convinced because it is all about business, and WWE historically is able and wiling to get beyond issues, personal or otherwise. Warrior comes to mind. Eric Bischoff comes to mind. There’s been a whole bunch of us where nobody would have ever imagined that certain people would get back or get into a WWE ring ever again, only to be surprised. I’m not saying that I’m 100% sure, but my gut tells me no. Mostly because they just don’t need him. There’s no holes. Where’s the holes in the WWE roster right now? Where’s the holes in the product? We’re getting ready to step into the hottest time of the year. This is wrestling’s version of the Super Bowl coming up over the next month or two, leading up to it. I just don’t feel the need for it right now. Their live event business, off the charts. They’re selling out 10-11-12,000-seat arenas for SmackDown and for Raw. Merchandise is flying off the shelf. There’s just no holes in their game right now. It’s not gonna be that way forever. Everything ebbs and flows. I hope it does, but that would be rare. Maybe somewhere down the road I see it, but I certainly don’t see it coming up any time soon.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)