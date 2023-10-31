Rob Van Dam gives his thoughts on IMPACT Wrestling rebranding back to TNA.

The Hall of Famer spoke on this topic during the latest edition of his “1 of a Kind” podcast. The former world champion is happy for everyone involved, but doesn’t believe the rebrand is going to make much a difference.

I don’t know what went into their decision to do it, I don’t have that information. Without that insight, it could be a good or bad business decision. They could have moved intellectual properties, they could have moved from one LLC to another for who knows what reason, maybe they have new investors, I have no idea, but just based on that question…going back to TNA Wrestling, from IMPACT Wrestling, this is just my opinion, I’m not trying to talk shit on anybody; I don’t see it as making that big of a difference.

RVD later reiterates his earlier point, stating that TNA coming back is not earth-shattering news, nor will it add much value to the company name.

To me, it doesn’t sound like earth-shattering news. When people call IMPACT Wrestling, TNA in conversation, it’s almost interchangeable. On that basis alone, I don’t think that just by changing the name to TNA Wrestling, on that alone, is going to add a lot of value, or any value, in my opinion, being an outsider, to the company on its own. I don’t see it adding value to it. If It’s along with other plans, which I’m sure it probably is, then they probably have some potentially good ideas and more power to them.

On a separate episode of his podcast RVD spoke about the work of Rey Mysterio and how he is a real-life superhero. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)