Carmelo Hayes opens up about his time in NXT.

The former NXT Champion has been one of the marquee acts for the yellow-and-black brand for the past year, and has a chance to reclaim his title when he faces Ilja Dragunov later this evening at Halloween Havoc.

Ahead of the rubber match Hayes spoke with PW Insider, where he reflected on his NXT run and commends himself for putting the brand back on the map. He also admits he is ready for the next step in his career.

I feel very satisfied with everything I’ve done in NXT. I feel like I’ve helped build the brand back up. I feel like I’ve been a cornerstone to the success of NXT 2.0. I feel very satisfied. I feel like I’ve accomplished everything there is to accomplish there. You know my relationships that I’ve built there, everything that I’m willing to give back if I need to get back in. The next step for me is whenever they’re ready to let me go, I’m ready to take that next step.

