Tonight’s WWE NXT on the USA Network will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, as the second week of Halloween Havoc.

WWE has announced seven matches for tonight, including three title matches such as NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov vs. Carmelo Hayes, NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio vs. Nathan Frazer, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Thea Hail & Jacy Jayne.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov vs. Carmelo Hayes

NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio vs. Nathan Frazer

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Thea Hail & Jacy Jayne

NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Finals: Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice

Tables, Ladders, and Scares Match (opener): Angel & Humberto vs. The Creed Brothers

Bron Breakker vs. Mr. Stone

Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley

Shotzi and Scarlett will host this year’s Halloween Havoc