Karl Anderson and his wife welcomed their fifth child, as announced on her Instagram account.

The couple already has four children together. Congratulations to the growing family!

Anderson’s wife wrote the following on Instagram, announcing the news:

“Welcome to the world Coast Rocky Allegra weighing in at 10 lbs 9 oz!!! Woohoo daddy for changing his first diaper!!! Your big brothers were so happy to see you today!!!! You’ve completed our family of 7 and kept mommy as Queen of the Allegra household So much love for you ❤️ #familyofseven #boymomforlife.“