Bryan Danielson is currently sidelined due to a broken orbital bone, but the injury did not occur as originally believed.

The initial belief was it happened during the tag team match with Claudio Castagnoli against Orange Cassidy and Kazuchika Okada on last week’s Dynamite.

According to Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio, the injury happened during a recent match when he clashed heads with Andrade.

It’s still unclear whether he will opt to get surgery to fix it.