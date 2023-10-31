AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Louisville, Kentucky at the KFC Yum! Center this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 1,253 tickets and there are 3,042 left.

It’s set up for 4,295 fans. Here is the updated card for the show:

AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn) vs. MJF & three partners of his choosing

The Golden Jets (Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega) vs. Angelo Parker & Matt Menard