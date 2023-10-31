Tony Khan is at it again.

The AEW President has revealed on social media that he will be making an important announcement on tomorrow’s edition of Dynamite from Louisville, Kentucky. Khan writes, “For many (of us), tomorrow is the start of the holiday season! I’ll have an important announcement for AEW fans worldwide TOMORROW November 1 on Wednesday Night Dynamite.”

Tomorrow, November 1@TBSNetwork, 8pm ET/7pm CT

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 11/1 DYNAMITE:

-Claudio vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Title

-Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega vs. Daddy Magic & Cool Hand Ang

-Tony Khan announcement

Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn) vs. MJF & three partners of his choosing