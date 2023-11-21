Several familiar faces to WWE Friday Night SmackDown fans turned up on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

During Monday night’s installment of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program, which served as the WWE Survivor Series 2023 “go-home” show for the brand, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Shotzi and Damage CTRL all appeared on the broadcast.

After Becky Lynch earned a hard-fought victory over Xia Li in an excellent women’s singles contest, the new-and-improved Damage CTRL group consisting of Bayley, IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, Asuka and Dakota Kai made their way down to the ringside area through the crowd.

As the group drew close to the barricade, they were attacked from behind by Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Shotzi and eventually Becky Lynch. The two teams who will be squaring off in the Women’s WarGames match at Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event brawled until Raw General Manager Adam Pearce sent security out to break things up.

