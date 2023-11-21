The WWE NXT Women’s Champion was in the house on Monday night.

Lyra Valkyria made a cameo appearance on the WWE Survivor Series 2023 “go-home” edition of WWE Monday Night RAW this week.

The top dog in the NXT Women’s division was featured on the broadcast in the front row with her NXT Women’s Championship, as a graphic flashed on the screen to promote her title defense against Xia Li on this week’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network.

Lyra Valkyria vs. Xia Li is scheduled along with two Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying matches and more on this week’s WWE NXT, as the road to WWE NXT Deadline 2023 continues.

