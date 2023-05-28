WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently participated in a media call to hype up this evening’s NXT Battleground premium live event, a show that will be going head-to-head with AEW Double or Nothing.

During the call, Michaels would answer a ton of questions about the current incarnation of NXT and how they have been able to find their footing. The Heartbreak Kid takes the opportunity to sing the praises of Sara Amato, who he calls a pioneer for the NXT women’s division.

I feel the need to tout the system here. To tout the system, I have to give a lot of credit to Sara Amato [Sara Del Ray]. The women’s division, not just here in NXT, even on the main roster, is on a level that I think is off the charts. When everything is said and done, everything comes down to the work of Sara, she had been the one that has been the pioneer of that here in NXT for the longest time.

Michaels continued…

I know there are a lot times…Sara is a mom now, and we obviously work around her schedule, but she is so good at staying in the background and saying she doesn’t like to get noticed that much and she’ll probably get mad at me for talking about her here. She is the single greatest secret, I think, that NXT had because she does absolute wonders with the women that come through the doors of NXT. I need to get that out there on Sara. She does an amazing job here.

Sara Amato signed with WWE back in 2012 and has remained a head coach at the company’s Performance Center ever since.

The full card for NXT Battleground can be found here.

