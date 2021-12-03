WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Triple H remain close friends and colleagues as they continue their careers behind-the-scenes, Michaels as WWE’s Vice President of Talent Development, and Triple H as WWE’s Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development. Triple H is also the executive producer and creator of WWE NXT, while Michaels works as a coach/producer for the brand. Triple H has been away from his daily duties since suffering a cardiac event back in September, but it’s been reported how Michaels and others stepped up to help run the NXT brand while The Game is away.

Michaels recently spoke with Jim Varsallone of The Miami Herald and revealed what he’s told Triple H about the job and his health.

“Right now, for me, I feel like I’m an old nanny. But I’ve told him, ‘I don’t care how good you are. You stay away, you get healthy, concentrate on you.’ The thing is, he put in a fabulous team down here,” HBK said. “That’s why it’s able to continue on without him. Because he put phenomenal people in place. I’m just the guy that gets to expedite everything and run traffic so to speak.

“But the team he put in place was prepared for exactly these kinds of days and what’s going on. We want him to get healthy, he doesn’t have anything to worry about and we will be here when he gets back.”

