AEW women’s champion Britt Baker recently spoke with Bleacher Report about breaking into the pro-wrestling industry, where the DMD reflects on the now famous 2018 ALL IN pay per view, an event Baker says was very important to her career. That and more can be found in the highlights below.

Says she came from a generation when girls used their real names:

“I always say my generation was the real-name girls. Because it was Chelsea Green, Deonna Purrazzo, Rachel Ellering, Tessa Blanchard and myself. Whether they were trained at a more prestigious school or had the TV experience or Ring of Honor experience, I didn’t have any of that and was one of the last ones in the mix, so of course it’s an uphill battle.”

How ALL IN was her big breakthrough as she was relatively unknown at that time:

“I was the girl who nobody knew who she was. Madison [Rayne], Tessa and Chelsea had all been on multiple TV shows by then. They had traveled the world. I had graduated dental school; that was my claim to fame at the time. So that was really a test for me. I was the underdog. It’s kind of funny, after that, that I’m one of the top girls at AEW now, so it’s kind of cool that it’s come full circle.”