Shayna Baszler knows how talented she and Ronda Rousey are in WWE, and doesn’t let a few select fans who disagree get under their skins.

The former two-time NXT Women’s Champion recently appeared on WWE Die Woche to discuss this very subject, where she joked about how herself and Rousey are two of the only stars on the roster who can do some legitimate wrestling moves thanks to their background in MMA. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Thinks it’s funny that fans will yell “you can’t wrestle” at her and Ronda:

It’s funny because, I don’t know, I’ll say this here but it’s funny because you’ll hear, ‘You can’t wrestle’ or people tell us (Baszler & Ronda Rousey) we can’t wrestle, learn how to wrestle, all we do is MMA but it’s like, we’re probably the only two girls in the locker room, maybe on the roster… that know how to do a double leg takedown. A real double leg, that’s wrestling, you know what I mean (Baszler smiled)? So it’s funny the way people think about us because we’re too good.

On their upcoming women’s tag team title match:

Well I mean, I think if that opportunity presents itself which is definitely not something we’re gonna say ‘no’ to (Baszler & Ronda Rousey going after WWE Women’s Tag Titles), I think especially, once Ronda dropped the title recently with Charlotte (Flair), we had a talk and it’s not about the title or titles or any titles for either of us. We are out to remind people — it seems people have forgotten just who Ronda and I are and so we’re here to remind them. The title opportunities will come if we’re ourselves and we’re not taking any crap from anyone. The title opportunities will come along so I wouldn’t say it’s something we’re chasing necessarily but it’s definitely something that we see down the road.

Full interview can be found below.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)