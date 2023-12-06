The viewership numbers are in for the December 5th edition of NXT on USA.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 626,000 average viewers overnight, a 5% decrease from the previous week’s number of 659,000. They scored a rating of 0.19 in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was up from last Tuesday’s 0.18 demo rating. The yellow-and-black brand was going up against the NBA in-season tournament game between the New York Knicks and the Milwaukee Bucks.

NXT featured more matchups in the Iron Survivor Challenge, as well as a face-off between Ilja Dragunov and Baron Corbin ahead of their NXT title showdown at this Saturday’s Deadline premium live event.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates on all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.