Randy Orton gives his thoughts on JD McDonagh, specifically the size of the Irishman’s head.

The Viper spoke on this topic with Logan Paul during Paul’s Impaulsive podcast. The duo had a pretty funny exchange regarding McDonagh and the large noggin that sits on top of his shoulders. Read it below.

Logan: Your RKOs, incredible, you did one at WarGames against the Bobblehead guy. Randy: Oh yeah, JD. Logan: JD, sorry bro. Randy: He knows. I just met him Saturday in Chicago (at WWE Survivor Series), and he was very well aware that he has a large head. He knew. Logan: Some people are built like that. Randy: He’s built different.

Orton nailed McDonagh with an RKO at Survivor Series after McDonaugh got thrown from the top of the WarGames cage.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)