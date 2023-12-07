HUGE episode on Dynamite on tap as we’ve got two title matches, the Continental Classic, and more!

AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Skye Blue

AEW TNT Championship: Christian Cage (c) vs. Adam Copeland

MJF & Samoa Joe vs. The Devil’s Rejects

Continental Classic Gold League: Mark Briscoe (0) vs. Swerve Strickland (6)

Continental Classic Gold League: Jay Lethal (0) vs. Jay White (3)

Continental Classic Gold League: Jon Moxley (6) vs. Rush (3)

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Dynamite 12/6/23

Live from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada!