Jon Moxley and Swerve Strickland will collide on next week’s Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite.

The two superstars are at the top of the leaderboard in the Continental Classic tournament, with each man having a 3-0 record. Moxley picked up a win over RUSH on tonight’s Dynamite, and Swerve bested Mark Briscoe one match later. Backstage, Moxley was cutting a promo when Swerve confronted him and promised that he would do whatever it takes to win the Continental Classic. Moxley responded with, “Good. Me too.” AEW later confirmed that their clash will happen next Wednesday in Texas.

Based on this match that means that RUSH will battle Jay Lethal and Jay White will face Mark Briscoe. Stay tuned for more matchups to be announced for Winter Is Coming.