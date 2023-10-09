WWE is one hour away from presenting its weekly edition of its flagship program, Raw. Tonight’s show takes place from CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. PW Insider has released match spoilers and the lineup order, which can be check out below. IF YOU WISH TO AVOID SPOILERS DO NOT SCROLL FURTHER DOWN.

*WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins opens the show with a promo.

*Kofi Kingston vs. Ivar Viking Rules Match.

*Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez.

*Tag Team Champions Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso promo to set up the main event.

*Ricochet vs. Bronson Reed vs. Chad Gable to set up top contender for Intercontinental Championship.

*Drew McIntyre vs. JD McDonagh.

*Becky Lynch vs. Tegan Knox for WWE NXT Championship.

*Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn.