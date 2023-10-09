Six months later and Cody Rhodes loss to Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39 is still a topic of discussion.

WWE and WCW legend Lex Luger was the latest to weigh in about the American Nightmare getting defeated by the Tribal Chief during the inaugural episode of his Lex Expressed podcast. Luger states that as much as he loves Cody he worries that he missed his moment at WrestleMania 39, especially with the rumors of bigger things coming like The Rock or CM Punk later in the year.

There is a lot to say for seizing the moment. Cody had a lot of momentum. Sometimes, you have to seize the moment. Now, we see other stars rising up. There’s talk of The Rock coming in. Cody, I think he’s one of the best workers, the best interview. His costuming is immaculate. I love Cody Rhodes, but I’m a little concerned for him. I know he’s very confident and I don’t know about the storyline they have for him, but maybe he missed his moment there. So, we shall see. To be continued. I hope not.

