During his Lex Expressed podcast, former WCW world champion Lex Luger discussed a wide range of topics including his current relationship with WWE and whether he still keeps up with wrestling.

Here is what he had to say:

“I’m still an ambassador, which is a great program with WWE. They have some things they send us out on and we’re involved with behind the scenes. I’m a fan now. I feel like more part of the wrestling family now than I did when I was wrestling. I feel like I’ve come full circle. When I go to the comic cons and the fans come up and they bring their kids and they say, ‘Hey, this is who I watched when I was your age,’ it’s generational. Wrestling fans, I don’t know how else to explain it, they’re just special, and I feel like I’m a fan now. I watch what’s happening in AEW and WWE, even though I’m under contract with WWE, I love it. I’m like going from being a performer to a wrestling fan now and I feel like I’m part of that special family.”

