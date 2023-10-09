El Phantasmo and Hikuleo became the new NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions at NJPW Destruction in Ryogoku on Monday by defeating Bullet Club War Dogs (Alex Coughlin & Gabe Kidd).

The title change happened when Phantasmo hit a Super Thunder Kiss 86 on Coughlin.

This marks the first time Phantasmo & Hikuleo have held the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles. Coughlin & Kidd had previously held the titles for 97 days.