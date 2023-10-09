As previously reported, tomorrow’s WWE NXT will be commercial free for the first 30-minutes of the broadcast. The yellow-and-black brand has added John Cena, Paul Heyman, Asuka and Cody Rhodes to the show, with WWE hinting all week that the Undertaker will be making a special cameo as well.

According to Fightful Select, AEW has since secured a ten-minute overrun for tomorrow’s Dynamite. This is all due to AEW Dynamite running on Tuesday as well due to the MLB Playoffs knocking AEW out of its normal Wednesday slot, which means both shows are going head-to-head.

